Caribbean Jazz: A Summer Cruise For Your Mind

Jazz24 | By Robin Lloyd,
Nick Morrison
Published July 12, 2011 at 7:04 AM MDT
A native of the Dominican Republic, Michel Camilo is one of the most energetic pianists in jazz.
Alessandra Raimondi
/
via Flickr
Wouldn't it be nice to just drop whatever you're doing right now and go on a nice, leisurely Caribbean vacation? Well, you can — sort of. Let your mind sail through the Caribbean by listening to some music from a few of the many fine jazz artists who were born in the Caribbean islands. Through their music, we'll visit Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, the Bahamas, Puerto Rico and Cuba. So rub a little sunscreen on your brain, sit back and sail away.

