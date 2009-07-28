© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Dan Hicks: A 'Folk-Jazz' Original

XPN | By David Dye
Published July 28, 2009 at 7:42 AM MDT

Singer-songwriter Dan Hicks is an American original. Since the early '60s, Hicks has been blending swing, jazz, folk and country to create a sound he calls "folk jazz." Hicks' eclectic persona, wily wit and quirky combination of cowboy-folk and country-swing music have endeared him to many, including legends such as Elvis Costello and Willie Nelson.

Hicks spent much of the last eight years away from the music scene, but he's just returned. At 66, Hicks brings back his band The Hot Licks on his new album Tangled Tales, a swirling mix of swing, blues and folk-jazz. It's a knee-shaking collection of originals and covers alike. In this interview, Hicks talks about his many influences, and describes how he's working on his singing. He also discusses his aspirations to be a jazz singer.

Copyright 2009 XPN

David Dye
David Dye is a longtime Philadelphia radio personality whose music enthusiasm has captivated listeners of World Cafe® since 1991. World Cafe is produced by WXPN, the public radio service of the University of Pennsylvania.