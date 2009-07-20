In Concert: Fight The Big Bull Featuring Steven Bernstein

Of the geographic locations where you'd look to find adventurous, relevant improvised music, Richmond, Va., isn't the first place you'd turn to. But the Virginia capital is home to a small but tight-knit group of young, creative jazz musicians — represented well by the overgrown ensemble called Fight the Big Bull.

The musical omnivores practice a compositional diet of free jazz, flamenco, driving rock, Muscle Shoals-styled soul, wild dance grooves and the generally unusual. (Including Michael Jackson covers.) Guitarist Matt White writes and arranges original tunes for saxophones, clarinet, trombones, trumpet, bass and lots of percussion — a little big band.

The group spent 10 days last winter recording a new album, set for early 2010 release, with mentor and friend Steven Bernstein (the slide trumpeter of Sexmob, Millennial Territory Orchestra and other partygoing jazz enterprises). It'll perform with Bernstein to kick off NPR Music's triple bill, not long after sharing the stage with Sexmob in an opening set to be recorded for later use.

