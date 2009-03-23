© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
Tenors Of Our Time: Five Saxophone Modernists

WBGO | By Josh Jackson
Published March 23, 2009 at 9:31 AM MDT
Coleman Hawkins may have helped to thrust the tenor saxophone out of the novelty arena and into the anti-gravity space of jazz improvisation, but even he could not have predicted how the tenor would become so centrally identifiable with jazz.

While you won't find many concertos written with the tenor saxophone in mind, you will find the instrument in a place that matters — at the forefront of modern music. Five of today's leading tenor players have new releases in 2009, each with his own take on the shape of jazz to come.

Metamorphosen
1 of 5  — Metamorphosen
/
Folk Art
2 of 5  — Folk Art
/
Sky & Country
3 of 5  — Sky & Country
/
Compass
4 of 5  — Compass
/
Blending Times
5 of 5  — Blending Times
/

Josh Jackson
Josh Jackson is the associate general manager for content at WRTI in Philadelphia.
