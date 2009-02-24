Sharon Little: Songs From The Road

Soulful pop singer Sharon Little was working as a waitress at the start of 2008, but it didn't take her long to grab a spot as the opening act for Robert Plant, Alison Krauss and T-Bone Burnett on their Raising Sand tour. Though she might be called an overnight sensation, Little has been honing her bluesy, jazzy style for years.

Little's sultry voice attracted the attention of a label early in her career, but she rejected the offer in order to pursue her own sound. She self-released the critically acclaimed album Drawing Circles in 2006, and began co-writing with Grammy-winner Scot Sax over the course of two years as they traveled cross-country by train. Her major-label debut, Perfect Time for a Breakdown, features "Follow That Sound." It has since been used as the theme song for the TV series The Cleaner and was largely inspired by their travels.

Here, Sharon Little joins host David Dye in the studio.

