Wyoming Stories

StoryCorps: Navy Nurse - The Start of an Extraordinary Life

Wyoming Public Radio
Published June 12, 2023 at 2:31 PM MDT
Mary Ryan in her Navy Nurse Corps uniform 1949
1 of 2  — Ensign Mary Ryan in her Navy Nurse Corps uniform 1949.jpg
Mary Ryan in her Navy Nurse Corps uniform 1949
Peg Ostlund
Mary Ryan Ostlund Turns 90
2 of 2  — Mary Ryan Ostlund Turns 90.jpg
Mary Ryan Ostlund Turns 90
Peg Ostlund

Peg Ostlund talks about her mother’s military service as a Navy Nurse, and meeting her father, an Annapolis grad, in a Navy hospital. That was the start of an extraordinary life.

(Listen to more of the interview below.)

Veteran Ostlund 45.mp3

