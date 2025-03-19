Wyoming’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.6% in January

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate rose in January to 3.6%, the highest since March of 2023.

While the state’s rate is almost a full point higher than last year, it’s still below the current national unemployment rate of 4% .

Wyoming’s unemployment rate often rises in January, as seasonal jobs in construction, retail trade, transportation and business services dry up.

The largest increases since December were in Niobrara, Crook, Fremont and Sublette counties. Teton County was the only one to see its rate drop a bit.

Compared to last year, unemployment in every county is up. The state Department of Workforce Services says this suggests more people are looking for work around the state.

An estimated 4,000 jobs were added in Wyoming over January 2024.

The department recently completed a comprehensive annual revision of its unemployment data. David Bullard, the department’s senior economist, said the revision shows Wyoming’s unemployment rate started rising earlier last year than previously thought.

“The original data showed unemployment as flat in March and April, but the revised data show unemployment increasing in those months,” he said. “These revisions, while not large, seem to indicate that unemployment was rising earlier in the year, and then maybe leveling off towards the end of the year.”

February data will be released on March 31.