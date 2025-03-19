© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 3.6% in January

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published March 19, 2025 at 4:54 PM MDT
A large chart shows labor force, employment, unemployment and unemployment rate by county. January 2025, December 2024 and January 2024 are compared.
Wyoming Department of Workforce Services

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate rose in January to 3.6%, the highest since March of 2023.

While the state’s rate is almost a full point higher than last year, it’s still below the current national unemployment rate of 4%.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate often rises in January, as seasonal jobs in construction, retail trade, transportation and business services dry up.

The largest increases since December were in Niobrara, Crook, Fremont and Sublette counties. Teton County was the only one to see its rate drop a bit.

Compared to last year, unemployment in every county is up. The state Department of Workforce Services says this suggests more people are looking for work around the state.

An estimated 4,000 jobs were added in Wyoming over January 2024.

The department recently completed a comprehensive annual revision of its unemployment data. David Bullard, the department’s senior economist, said the revision shows Wyoming’s unemployment rate started rising earlier last year than previously thought.

“The original data showed unemployment as flat in March and April, but the revised data show unemployment increasing in those months,” he said. “These revisions, while not large, seem to indicate that unemployment was rising earlier in the year, and then maybe leveling off towards the end of the year.”

February data will be released on March 31.
Tags
Wyoming Economy unemploymentWyoming Department of Workforce Services
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content