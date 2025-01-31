© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Trump’s federal crackdown has some in Teton County confused, worried

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published January 31, 2025 at 8:17 AM MST
An old looking framed set of wood siding painted over with the seal of the U.S. Forest Service.
Aryeh Alex
/
Flickr

Pres. Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders, memos and proclamations throughout his first 10 days in office. Several target the federal workforce, enticing employees to resign, stripping some job protections, removing DEI practices as well as demanding a return to office and issuing, then rescinding, a freeze on funds.

Some of Teton County’s federal workers are feeling scared and unsure about the future of their jobs.

Susan Marsh worked for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) for 31 years, 23 of them in Jackson. She said it’s not unusual to see new administrations make rapid changes and entice retirements.

“Between the time that President Reagan was elected and the time that his inauguration happened, I was hired permanently by the Forest Service,” Marsh said, “And I wouldn't have gotten that job after he was inaugurated because there was a hiring freeze.”

But she’s also seen the effects of insufficient money or workers on the department’s duties.

“The federal agencies don't create jobs to employ people. They have the people's work to be done and they need people to do it,” Marsh said. “So if the federal workforce gets slashed significantly, then people won't get the services that they're used to getting.”

A current USFS employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he and colleagues across other agencies were afraid jobs could disappear and that this week brought sudden meeting cancellations, a sign of restructuring.

The USFS did not respond to Jackson Hole Community Radio before publication.

Of over 20,000 jobs in Teton County, about 500 are with the federal government, mostly managing public lands.
Tags
Wyoming Economy federal fundingU.S. Forest ServiceDonald TrumpjobsTeton County
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content