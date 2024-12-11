Teton County residents cannot join lawsuit spurred by glamping domes

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A group led by Teton County residents cannot join a land use legal battle between Teton County and the state of Wyoming. That’s according to a ruling last week from the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Teton County is suing the state over permits issued to a storage facility and a glamping outfit, Tammah Jackson Hole , that opened this year on state land near Teton Village. After reviewing neighbors’ complaints about a lack of county oversight on electrical and fire code enforcement, the county attempted to stop construction last year. The state sued to block that enforcement.

Citizens for the Responsible Use of State Lands hoped to join the state’s suit but was denied by Laramie County District Court.

On appeal, the high court said the group didn’t meet the bar to show a significant interest in the case and that the county “adequately represents CRUSL’s interests.” CRUSL cannot appeal the decision.

Though the members of CRUSL living near the state land may have an interest in ensuring the local regulations are enforced, the court wrote, their interest is “contingent upon whether or not the Teton County land development regulations are even enforceable.”