Medicine Wheel

    Tribal News
    A Native American interpretive ranger program is being sponsored by entities in Sheridan County
    Hugh Cook
    The Bighorn National Forest, Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site, Wyoming Humanities Council, and the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association have partnered to fund two student interpreters this summer at the Medicine Wheel and Fort Phil Kearny. Additional funds for two tribal mentors for the interpreters are also available. The objective is to provide Native American perspectives for visitors and strengthen relationships between local communities and tribal governments, communities, and colleges.