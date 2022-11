McGinley Orthopedics offers medical care for orthopedic issues but is also active in research and development to patent medical devices and technologies that improve patient care and seek to improve this kind of care and how it's practiced in medicine. So far, countries such as Panama and Egypt have adopted McGinley-made technologies with the hospital in Thermopolis approving the use of two technologies. To date, over 125 patents have been issued to McGinley and his operation.