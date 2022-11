The 2024 International Pathfinder Camporee, also known as Camporee, is a major gathering held every five years by the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Gillette was selected to host the event early last year, which will bring more than 50,000 people for a week in August 2024 and again in 2029. An amphitheater is currently under construction near the Cam-plex that will accommodate attendees.