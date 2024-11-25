UW football’s defense helped keep Boise State University at low points in last home game

The University of Wyoming football team lost their final home game of the season to eleventh-ranked Boise State 17-13. The Broncos rose one spot in the College Football Playoff poll after the win.

In a one-possession game, every detail matters. The Cowboy offense failed to capitalize on a deep red zone drive in the first half, turning the ball over on downs. They also missed a field goal early in the game, however, the 53-yard attempt was no gimme.

The offense was led by quarterback Evan Svoboda in the second half after Kaden Anderson went down with an injury. He went 6/13 for 87 yards and no touchdowns. Wide receiver Jaylen Sargent said the team had Svoboda’s back in the second half.

“Everyone who catches the ball, we just wanted to give Evan his confidence back,” Sargent said, “but I feel that there were a lot of plays that were left on the table. Offensively we should have taken advantage of those.”

The Cowboys defense was the highlight for the team. They held the Broncos to only 17 points, the lowest for Boise State all season. Running back Ashton Jeanty led the Boise State offense with 169 yards including a 61-yard touchdown run.

UW head coach Jay Sawvel said they had almost completely executed the four prongs of their game plan.

“We said we had to be productive on offense and score, and we did that really well for a big part of it. The second part of it was we had to get stops in any way possible,” Sawvel continued. “The third thing was we couldn’t allow a bomb play on any phase of the game. The fourth thing was we needed to stay attached. We did everything right except the bomb touchdown.”

With the loss being the last home game for the Cowboys, head coach Jay Sawvel had a message to fans after the game.

“I hate it for our fans. Our fans did tremendous tonight. Our fans did tremendous all year,” Sawvel said. “This is the last damn time we’re gonna be in this situation, that much I can promise you. We rode for the brand tonight, but we got some retooling we’re gonna do.”

The Cowboys will finish their season on the road this Saturday at Washington State University. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on the CW network.