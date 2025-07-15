© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Wyoming Sounds
Wyoming sounds logo
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

Shelby Means on Wyoming Sounds

Published July 15, 2025 at 12:22 PM MDT
Shelby Means on Wyoming Sounds
1 of 2  — Shelby Means.jpg
Shelby Means on Wyoming Sounds
Shelby Means on Wyoming Sounds
2 of 2  — Shelby, Joel and Warrie.jpg
Inda Eaton song and video Free from the album Shelter in Place.

Shelby Means on Wyoming Sounds

Grammy award winning singer/songwriter and bass player Shelby Means from Laramie played live along with husband Joel Timmons on guitar/vocals and father Warrie Means on banjo. Wyoming Sounds listeners may be familiar with her music from the bluegrass band Della Mae, her duo with Joel as Sally & George and also her long, successful run with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. Shelby Means talks with Grady Kirkpatrick about her Kentucky connection and with Kelli Trujillo about her self-titled debut album with some of the top bluegrass musicians including Bryan Sutton on guitar, Ron Block on banjo and Jerry Douglas on dobro.

Welcome to Wyoming Sounds
Stay Connected