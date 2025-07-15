Shelby Means on Wyoming Sounds

Grammy award winning singer/songwriter and bass player Shelby Means from Laramie played live along with husband Joel Timmons on guitar/vocals and father Warrie Means on banjo. Wyoming Sounds listeners may be familiar with her music from the bluegrass band Della Mae, her duo with Joel as Sally & George and also her long, successful run with Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway. Shelby Means talks with Grady Kirkpatrick about her Kentucky connection and with Kelli Trujillo about her self-titled debut album with some of the top bluegrass musicians including Bryan Sutton on guitar, Ron Block on banjo and Jerry Douglas on dobro.