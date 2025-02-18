Wyoming Musician Jason Buchanan releases new song and video

Jason Buchanan - If the Creek Don't Rise

Watch Video

If The Creek Don't Rise_v2.MP4

The single comes from the new EP Under a Thumbnail Moon set for release on May 28.

Lead Vocals & Acoustic Guitar: Jason Buchanan

Electric Guitar & Background Vocals: Joel Rousseau

Bass Guitar: Scott Mulvahill

Drums: Jacob Schrodt

Piano and Keys: Don Eanes

Fiddle: Nate Leath (previously on Western AF performing with Sierra Ferrel)

Sound Engineering: Dan Davis @ The Owl Studio in Nashville, TN

