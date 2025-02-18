© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Sounds
Welcome to Wyoming Sounds

Wyoming Musician Jason Buchanan releases new song and video

Published February 18, 2025 at 10:38 AM MST
Jason Buchanan
Jason Buchanan

Jason Buchanan - If the Creek Don't Rise

Watch Video
If The Creek Don't Rise_v2.MP4

The single comes from the new EP Under a Thumbnail Moon set for release on May 28.

Lead Vocals & Acoustic Guitar: Jason Buchanan
Electric Guitar & Background Vocals: Joel Rousseau
Bass Guitar: Scott Mulvahill
Drums: Jacob Schrodt
Piano and Keys: Don Eanes
Fiddle: Nate Leath (previously on Western AF performing with Sierra Ferrel)
Sound Engineering: Dan Davis @ The Owl Studio in Nashville, TN

