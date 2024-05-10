© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming Minute
Wyoming Minute

Museum Minute: The female bandit in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show poster

By Olivia Weitz
Published May 10, 2024 at 10:21 AM MDT
The Great Train Hold-Up and Bandit Hunters of the Union Pacific produced in 1907 will be featured in a new exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West opening May 18.
Buffalo Bill Museum
The Great Train Hold-Up and Bandit Hunters of the Union Pacific produced in 1907 will be featured in a new exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West opening May 18.

A new exhibition opening later this month at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West shares posters that were used to advertise the Wild West show in the late 19th and early 20th century.

One of the posters, called “The Great Train Hold-Up and Bandit Hunters of the Union Pacific,” depicts a train robbery, where a bunch of outlaws blow up a safe using dynamite to get the money.

Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston says in this version of the poster, a woman is seen participating in the robbery.

“The controversy over the female bandit is interesting. Some audience members did not want to see women being outlaws, even though there’s this history through the American West of women taking on more masculine roles – characters like Calamity Jane or Pearl Buck, who were taking on roles as freighters, stagecoach divers or outlaws,” he said.

Johnston said train robberies, like the scene depicted in the poster, were reenacted with real locomotives in the arena for several years in the Wild West Show. The show presented historical scenes and myths of the American West.

Tags
Wyoming Minute Buffalo Bill Wild West ShowBuffalo BillHistory
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.<br/>
See stories by Olivia Weitz