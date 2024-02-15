© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming Minute
Wyoming Minute

Museum Minute: Did Buffalo Bill ride for the Pony Express?

By Olivia Weitz
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:52 PM MST
The Pony Express relay scene is from a poster that was purchased from the Weiners Lithography Company in London, England.
Buffalo Bill Museum
The Pony Express relay scene is from a poster that was purchased from the Weiners Lithography Company in London, England.

In his Wild West show, Buffalo Bill romanticized the Pony Express, the horse-back delivered mail service that operated between April 1860 and October 1861. He also claimed to have been a rider for the Pony Express and that he completed the longest ride for the service.

But, Buffalo Bill Museum Curator Jeremy Johnston says whether he actually rode for the Pony Express is up for debate.

“We’re not 100 percent sure if Buffalo Bill actually rode for the Pony Express. People like Luther North, who was a colleague of Buffalo Bill, said that he was probably too young to ride for the famous Pony Express,” he said.

Johnston also points out that the records for the Pony Express are now gone, so we can’t go back and verify Buffalo Bill’s claims.

Johnston says while we may never know if Buffalo Bill rode for the mail service, the prominence Buffalo Bill gave the Pony Express in the Wild West show helped it become one of the most popular icons in the history of the American West.

“When Buffalo Bill created the Buffalo Bill’s Wild West he would include the Pony Express relay where riders would ride around the arena and demonstrate how the mailbags would be switched from the saddle to a saddle on a fresh mount,” he said.

A replica of the type of saddle used by riders and a photo of a poster depicting the Pony Express relay can be found in the gallery at the Buffalo Bill Museum in Cody.

Tags
Wyoming Minute Museum MinuteBuffalo Billpony express
Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.<br/>
See stories by Olivia Weitz