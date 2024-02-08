© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Buffalo Bill’s Wild West shared idea that Americans wear cowboy hats

By Olivia Weitz
Published February 8, 2024 at 3:43 PM MST
Buffalo Bill Museum

Sam Hanna is the Curatorial Assistant for the Buffalo Bill Museum. He says Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show toured for around 30 years between 1883 and 1913.

“Buffalo Bill's Wild West was an exhibition of dramatized scenes of life in the American West. It featured demonstrations of shooting, equestrian skills, military exercises, and more,” he said.

The show visited all of the lower 48 states, besides Nevada, and it toured extensively abroad where Hanna says it left a lasting impression.

“There are people all over the world who even today think that all Americans wear cowboy hats, and that's in no small part due to William F. Cody and the global reach of Buffalo Bill's Wild West,” he said.

Olivia Weitz
Olivia Weitz is based at The Buffalo Bill Center of the West. She covers Yellowstone National Park, wildlife, and arts and culture throughout the region. Olivia’s work has aired on NPR and member stations across the Mountain West. She is a graduate of the University of Puget Sound and the Transom story workshop. In her spare time, she enjoys skiing, cooking, and going to festivals that celebrate folk art and music.<br/>
