Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

If you want to know what’s going on in this country, you almost always have to pick a side. But what if you’re in the middle? Maybe you live somewhere between the coasts and feel too much media coverage is devoted to big markets like Los Angeles and New York, Or maybe you struggle to identify with the polarized extremes portrayed by increasingly-politicized news organizations.

Enter THE MIDDLE with Jeremy Hobson, a new, live public radio call-in show and podcast elevating the voices of everyday Americans in the geographic and political middle and bringing them into the national conversation. The Middle will be a weekly program heard Thursdays at 7pm (MTN) on Wyoming Public Radio.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a weekly, live national call-in talk show aimed at elevating the voices of people in “the middle.” Americans who are geographically, politically or philosophically in “the middle” are crucial in our politics, yet they are often ignored. The Middle is a non-partisan, non-judgmental, non-condescending space where everyone can feel comfortable sharing their views and being part of the conversation. Veteran public radio host Jeremy Hobson is joined by two panel guests each week along with DJ Tolliver who will be spinning some tunes.