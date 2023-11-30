Share Your Holiday Traditions

Do you, your family, friends or loved ones have a weird or unusual tradition around the holidays? We want to share those stories on WPR!

Just send an email with a voice memo telling us about the tradition to kkudelsk@uwyo.edu by December 12. Be sure to include "holiday tradition" in the subject line.

Don't know how to make a voice memo? Check out this WikiHow on recording audio on your phone. Or, you can fill out this Google Form and we may be in contact to help you record your story.

Your story may end up on our special holiday Open Spaces on December 22.