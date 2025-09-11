© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

From Opera Queen to TV Screen #526: Mimi Benzell Papers

Published September 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Mimi Benzell’s beautiful and versatile voice took her from the New York Metropolitan Opera stage to radio and television performances broadcast across the country.
From Opera Queen to TV Screen - Mimi Benzell Papers image1.jpg
Mimi Benzell’s beautiful and versatile voice took her from the New York Metropolitan Opera stage to radio and television performances broadcast across the country.
Photograph of Mimi Benzell performing. Box 64, Mimi Benzell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
From Opera Queen to TV Screen - Mimi Benzell Papers image2.jpg
Photograph of Mimi Benzell performing. Box 64, Mimi Benzell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Mimi Benzell promoting her radio show. Box 64, Mimi Benzell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
From Opera Queen to TV Screen - Mimi Benzell Papers image3.jpg
Photograph of Mimi Benzell promoting her radio show. Box 64, Mimi Benzell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Mimi Benzell interviewing Sidney Portier, December 11, 1967. Box 64, Mimi Benzell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
From Opera Queen to TV Screen - Mimi Benzell Papers image4.jpg
Photograph of Mimi Benzell interviewing Sidney Portier, December 11, 1967. Box 64, Mimi Benzell papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Mimi Benzell made her debut with the New York Metropolitan Opera in 1945. She played the Queen of the Night in Mozart’s The Magic Flute. Benzell’s voice thrilled audiences and won her recognition as one of the leading young American sopranos.

Mimi Benzell clip1.mp3

After five seasons with the Met, she wanted to try her hand at singing popular music and accepted an invitation to sing at a New York supper club. Opera management was not pleased. They felt supper club singing was beneath the station of one of their opera stars. Benzell’s contract with the opera was not renewed, but she was unfazed.

In 1949 she made the leap to television, appearing on Ed Sullivan’s Toast of the Town. Soon she was appearing on other TV variety programs. Critics called her a “sparkling star”.

See Mimi Benzell’s papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center