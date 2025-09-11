© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Dennis the Menace #525: Mort Reis Lewis Papers

Published September 11, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Page of an early draft of the script for the Dennis the Menace episode titled “Dennis and the Fishing Rod”. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Dennis the Menace - Mort Reis Lewis Papers image1.jpg
Page of an early draft of the script for the Dennis the Menace episode titled “Dennis and the Fishing Rod”. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Dennis the Menace - Mort Reis Lewis Papers image2.jpg
Page of a Dennis the Menace episode titled “Dennis and the Fishing Rod”, January 6, 1961. Box 1, Mort Reis Lewis papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The sitcom Dennis the Menace was based on the comic strip by Hank Ketcham. Dennis was portrayed by child actor Jay North. Many of the laughs came from Dennis’ interactions with his cantankerous next-door neighbor, “Good Ol’ Mister Wilson”.

In 1961, scriptwriter Mort Lewis wrote an episode titled “Dennis and the Fishing Rod”. In it, Dennis is determined to buy his father a fishing rod. Unfortunately, Dennis only has 85 cents and the rod costs 35 dollars. Listen in as Mr. Wilson offers to help Dennis.

Dennis the Menace clip1.mp3

Learn more in the Mort Reis Lewis papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center