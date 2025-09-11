Dennis the Menace #525: Mort Reis Lewis Papers

The sitcom Dennis the Menace was based on the comic strip by Hank Ketcham. Dennis was portrayed by child actor Jay North. Many of the laughs came from Dennis’ interactions with his cantankerous next-door neighbor, “Good Ol’ Mister Wilson”.

In 1961, scriptwriter Mort Lewis wrote an episode titled “Dennis and the Fishing Rod”. In it, Dennis is determined to buy his father a fishing rod. Unfortunately, Dennis only has 85 cents and the rod costs 35 dollars. Listen in as Mr. Wilson offers to help Dennis.

Dennis the Menace clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:25

Learn more in the Mort Reis Lewis papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.