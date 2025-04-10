I Love Lucy #481: George Zuckerman Papers

The Emmy winning television sitcom I Love Lucy was groundbreaking. It was initially aired on CBS in 1951. Viewers tuning in heard this theme song.

I Love Lucy clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:10

I Love Lucy was the first show to feature an ensemble cast. It starred real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

The program capitalized on the comic genius of Lucille Ball. As Lucy, she was forever trying out new schemes to launch a career in show business. Lucy perpetually found herself in zany situations.

By 1955, the show was being broadcast in Europe and as far away as Australia. It dominated the American ratings for most of its six seasons. Today, I Love Lucy is considered to be one of the most influential sitcoms in television history.

See the George Zuckerman papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.