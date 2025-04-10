© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

I Love Lucy #481: George Zuckerman Papers

Published April 10, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and Richard Keith from the cover of Look magazine, December 25, 1956. Box 36, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz and Richard Keith from the cover of Look magazine, December 25, 1956. Box 36, George Zuckerman papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The Emmy winning television sitcom I Love Lucy was groundbreaking. It was initially aired on CBS in 1951. Viewers tuning in heard this theme song.

I Love Lucy clip1.mp3

I Love Lucy was the first show to feature an ensemble cast. It starred real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

The program capitalized on the comic genius of Lucille Ball. As Lucy, she was forever trying out new schemes to launch a career in show business. Lucy perpetually found herself in zany situations.

By 1955, the show was being broadcast in Europe and as far away as Australia. It dominated the American ratings for most of its six seasons. Today, I Love Lucy is considered to be one of the most influential sitcoms in television history.

See the George Zuckerman papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center