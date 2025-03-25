© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Spruce Mountain’s Lady Lookout #476: Medicine Bow National Forest Records

Published March 25, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Photograph of Roberta Eads surveying the Medicine Bow National Forest from the catwalk of the Spruce Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, 1943. Box 20, Medicine Bow National Forest Supervisor records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Roberta Eads using an Osborne Firefinder in the cabin of the Spruce Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, July 10, 1943. Box 20, Medicine Bow National Forest Supervisor records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of Roberta Eads using the radio in the Spruce Mountain Fire Lookout Tower, 1943. Box 20, Medicine Bow National Forest Supervisor records, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
In 1943 the Forest Service hired Roberta Eads. She was one of more than 600 “lady lookouts” employed to scan the horizons for the smoke of forest fires during the Second World War. Eads worked 55 feet above the forest floor in the Spruce Mountain Fire Lookout Tower.

Perched at an elevation of just over 10,000 feet, the tower is located seven miles west of Albany, Wyoming in the heart of the Medicine Bow National Forest. On the job, Eads would have enjoyed a panoramic view of Medicine Bow Peak, Rob Roy Reservoir, Jelm Mountain and the southern end of the Snowy Range.
 
She spent the fire season living in the lookout tower. Furnishings were sparse - a chair, small table and cot for furniture and a small woodfired stove for cooking and warmth. Eads would have had to cut firewood and haul water. Life in the lookout tower could be lonely or even downright dangerous during lightning storms.

Lookouts had to scan the landscape and horizon at regular intervals, sometimes as often as every 15 minutes.

See the Medicine Bow National Forest records at UW’s American Heritage Center to discover more.

Archives On The Air American Heritage CenterWyoming 250