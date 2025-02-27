Whistling Along with Andy Griffith #469: Earle Hagen Papers
1 of 4 — Whistling Along with Andy Griffith - Earle Hagen Papers image1.jpg
“The Andy Griffith Theme”, also known as “The Fishing Hole”, written by Earle Hagen. Box 5, Earle Hagen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4 — Whistling Along with Andy Griffith - Earle Hagen Papers image2.jpg
Theme music for The Dick Van Dyke Show, written by Earle Hagen, 1961. Box 14, Earle Hagen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4 — Whistling Along with Andy Griffith - Earle Hagen Papers image3.jpg
“Gomer Pyle Theme”, written by Earle Hagen for the Gomer Pyle television show, which was a spinoff of The Andy Griffith Show. Box 20, Earle Hagen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4 — Whistling Along with Andy Griffith - Earle Hagen Papers image4.jpg
“El Roy”, written by Earle Hagen for the I Spy television show. Box 20, Earle Hagen papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Earle Hagen was an Emmy Award winning musician and composer. He got his musical start playing trombone in Hollywood Junior High School. By the age of sixteen, he was traveling the country playing with big bands. In 1939 he wrote “Harlem Nocturne”.
Whistling Along with Andy Griffith - Earle Hagen Papers clip1.mp3
It was a tribute to Duke Ellington and saxophonist Johnny Hodges. Hagen went on to write some of the most memorable theme music for TV, including The Dick Van Dyke Show.
And The Andy Griffith Show.
Whistling Along with Andy Griffith - Earle Hagen Papers clip2.mp3
It is Hagen himself whistling “The Andy Griffith Theme”.
You can pour through hundreds of Hagen’s musical scores in the Earle Hagen papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.