Whistling Along with Andy Griffith #469: Earle Hagen Papers

Earle Hagen was an Emmy Award winning musician and composer. He got his musical start playing trombone in Hollywood Junior High School. By the age of sixteen, he was traveling the country playing with big bands. In 1939 he wrote “Harlem Nocturne”.



It was a tribute to Duke Ellington and saxophonist Johnny Hodges. Hagen went on to write some of the most memorable theme music for TV, including The Dick Van Dyke Show.

And The Andy Griffith Show.

It is Hagen himself whistling “The Andy Griffith Theme”.

You can pour through hundreds of Hagen’s musical scores in the Earle Hagen papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.