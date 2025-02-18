They Called Him Papa #466: Jack Casserly Papers

Pope John XXIII had humble beginnings. He was born in northern Italy in 1881. His parents were peasant farmers. The eldest son in a family of thirteen children, he grew up tending to vineyards and cattle. Not long before his twenty-third birthday he was ordained as a Catholic priest.

After a long career in the church, he was elected pope in 1958. He was nearly 77 years old. Suddenly he was the pastor for a half-billion Roman Catholics. As pope, he made it a point to mix with everyday people, even going so far as to visit Rome’s prison. He had a warmth and genuine love of people.



Called “Papa” in Italian, he was a widely popular father figure. At heart, he was a poor farmer’s boy eager to minister to his large flock. He was also a precedent-shattering pope. Characteristically, at his vacation home away from the Vatican, he opened the villa’s private gardens to crowds of local farmers seeking an audience with him.



