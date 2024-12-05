© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
1776 – The Improbable Musical #446: Sherman Edwards Papers

Published December 5, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Photo of Sherman Edwards outside Broadway’s 46th Street Theater from The Newark News, September 14, 1969. Box 1, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Sherman Edwards outside Broadway’s 46th Street Theater from The Newark News, September 14, 1969. Box 1, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Sherman Edwards at work, 1967. Box 1, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photo of Sherman Edwards at work, 1967. Box 1, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of Sherman Edwards’ handwritten notes for the song “Sit Down, John” from the musical 1776. Box 2, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of Sherman Edwards’ handwritten notes for the song “Sit Down, John” from the musical 1776. Box 2, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of typewritten notes with the lyrics for “Sit Down, John” from the musical 1776. Box 2, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
A page of typewritten notes with the lyrics for “Sit Down, John” from the musical 1776. Box 2, Sherman Edwards papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

Composer Sherman Edwards had an idea for a musical. It was to revolve around the members of the Continental Congress writing the Declaration of Independence. He called it 1776. It took him five years to write.

Producers thought he was crazy. Edwards persevered. He wrote and discarded four different drafts. At one point, despairing he couldn’t finish, he drove to Philadelphia to visit Benjamin Franklin’s grave.

When the musical was finally complete, the show opened in Connecticut during a blizzard. Attendance was sparse. 1776 went on to acclaim on Broadway and won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 1969.

Listen in to part of the 1776 song “Sit Down, John”:

1776 - The Improbable Musical clip1.mp3

Explore the Sherman Edwards papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

