© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Scapegoat or War Criminal? #426: Roger Neville Williams Papers

Published October 2, 2024 at 9:47 AM MDT
Photo of Army Lieutenant William Calley from Newsweek magazine, April 12, 1971. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 2  — Scapegoat or War Criminal_ - Roger Neville Williams Papers image1.jpg
Photo of Army Lieutenant William Calley from Newsweek magazine, April 12, 1971. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Results of a Gallup Survey summarizing American popular opinion about the fate of Army Lieutenant William Calley from Newsweek magazine, April 12, 1971. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 2  — Scapegoat or War Criminal_ - Roger Neville Williams Papers image2.jpg
Results of a Gallup Survey summarizing American popular opinion about the fate of Army Lieutenant William Calley from Newsweek magazine, April 12, 1971. Box 8, Roger Neville Williams papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.

The fog of war can drive soldiers to commit unspeakable acts. That was surely the case in the My Lai |pronounced Mee Lie| massacre during the Vietnam War. It was March 1968, when Charlie Company soldiers, led by First Lieutenant William Calley, were ordered to destroy the village of My Lai. Military intelligence suggested that the village harbored Viet Cong soldiers and sympathizers.

In fact, there were primarily older men, women and children in the village, and they were unarmed. Calley ordered his men to shoot. What happened next was a horrific slaughter. Calley was court martialed, found guilty of premeditated murder and sentenced to life in prison. But many Americans felt he was being made a scapegoat for the actions of his military superiors.

President Richard Nixon intervened and ordered Calley to be released from prison and placed under house arrest. Reporting on the My Lai massacre and Calley’s conviction were contributing factors in turning American popular opinion against the Vietnam War.

See the Roger Neville Williams papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about Army Lieutenant William Calley.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center