Hollywood Goes to War #410: Daniel Taradash Papers

Screenwriter Daniel Taradash contributed to dozens of films produced by the Army Signal Corps during World War II. It was the first time in history that motion pictures contributed to military success. The films were used to train troops and educate the public. Many Hollywood scriptwriters and filmmakers helped with the effort.

They created movies like It’s Your War, Too. It was an overt recruiting tool for the Women’s Army Corps.

Hollywood Goes to War - Daniel Taradash Papers clip1.mp3 Listen • 0:29

Access the Daniel Taradash papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.