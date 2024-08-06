Hollywood Goes to War #410: Daniel Taradash Papers
1 of 3 — Hollywood Goes to War - Daniel Taradash Papers image1.jpg
Cover of the script for the Army Signal Corps’ film Kill or Be Killed, December 1, 1942. Box 80, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 3 — Hollywood Goes to War - Daniel Taradash Papers image2.jpg
3 of 3 — Hollywood Goes to War - Daniel Taradash Papers image3.jpg
Cover of the script for the Army Signal Corps’ film It’s Your War, Too, September 22, 1943. Box 80, Daniel Taradash papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Screenwriter Daniel Taradash contributed to dozens of films produced by the Army Signal Corps during World War II. It was the first time in history that motion pictures contributed to military success. The films were used to train troops and educate the public. Many Hollywood scriptwriters and filmmakers helped with the effort.
They created movies like It’s Your War, Too. It was an overt recruiting tool for the Women’s Army Corps.
Hollywood Goes to War - Daniel Taradash Papers clip1.mp3
Access the Daniel Taradash papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more.