© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Archives On The Air
Archives On The Air

Wyoming’s First Female Physician #367: Lillian Heath Oral History Interview

Published March 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
In the 1890s, while attending clinics for her medical training, Lillian Heath modeled clothes for the Daniels and Fischer’s department store in Denver. Photo courtesy of Carbon County Museum.
1 of 2  — Wyoming's First Female Physician - Lilian Heath Oral History image 1.jpg
In the 1890s, while attending clinics for her medical training, Lillian Heath modeled clothes for the Daniels and Fischer’s department store in Denver. Photo courtesy of Carbon County Museum.
American Heritage Center
Dr. Lillian Heath was not only the first female physician in Wyoming upon receiving her medical degree in 1893, she was also one of the first to practice medicine west of the Mississippi. She retired from practicing medicine in 1909 but maintained a keen interest in the field. Photo courtesy of Carbon County Museum.
2 of 2  — Wyoming's First Female Physician - Lilian Heath Oral History image 2.jpg
Dr. Lillian Heath was not only the first female physician in Wyoming upon receiving her medical degree in 1893, she was also one of the first to practice medicine west of the Mississippi. She retired from practicing medicine in 1909 but maintained a keen interest in the field. Photo courtesy of Carbon County Museum.
American Heritage Center

Wyoming’s first female physician Dr. Lillian Heath graduated from medical school in 1893. She knew her male colleagues valued her medical knowledge but described her female patients in Rawlins as catty. One woman declared, “I expect to employ her, but I don’t expect to pay her.”

Dr. Heath often wore boy’s clothing to disguise her gender when attending patients after dark. She put her braided hair up into a cap and packed a pistol.

Her expertise administering ether was respected in Rawlins. She recounted:

Wyoming's First Female Physician.mp3

The doctors in the neighborhood, I served them as well as Doctor McGee because they said I was a perfect anesthetist. I had learned how to give it without any ill effects and I never had a bubble. Well, I loved it and I worked at it.

Learn more by listening to the Lillian Heath oral history interview at UW’s American Heritage Center.

Tags
Archives On The Air American Heritage Center