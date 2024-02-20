© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air

Hitler’s Children #360: Gregor Ziemer Papers

Published February 20, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Publicity photo for the movie Hitler's Children, based on the book Education for Death: The Making of the Nazi by Gregor Ziemer. Box 10, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
1 of 4  — Hitler's Children - Gregor Ziemer Papers image1.jpg
Publicity photo for the movie Hitler’s Children, based on the book Education for Death: The Making of the Nazi by Gregor Ziemer. Box 10, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Article covering the Disney film Education for Death from The New York Times Magazine, January 17, 1943. Box 10, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
2 of 4  — Hitler's Children - Gregor Ziemer Papers image2.jpg
Article covering the Disney film Education for Death from The New York Times Magazine, January 17, 1943. Box 10, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
A scene from the movie Hitler's Children, which depicts a Nazi assembly-line clinic sterilizing women. Box 12, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
3 of 4  — Hitler's Children - Gregor Ziemer Papers image3.jpg
A scene from the movie Hitler’s Children, which depicts a Nazi assembly-line clinic sterilizing women. Box 12, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center
Cover of the Hollywood Bulletin, featuring Hitler's Children, October 10, 1942. Box 10, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
4 of 4  — Hitler's Children - Gregor Ziemer Papers image4.jpg
Cover of the Hollywood Bulletin, featuring Hitler’s Children, October 10, 1942. Box 10, Gregor Ziemer papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
American Heritage Center

Gregor Ziemer’s position as the headmaster of the American School in Berlin in the 1930s gave him a unique perspective on German youth. After fleeing Nazi Germany, he returned to the United States where he authored a book titled Education for Death: The Making of the Nazi. In it he described Hitler’s approach to indoctrinating the German people.

Ziemer’s book became the basis for two anti-Nazi propaganda films that were widely distributed in the U.S. The first was titled Hitler’s Children. The 83-minute long black and white movie featured a doomed love affair between a German American woman and a Nazi soldier. One of the most shocking scenes from the movie portrayed mass forced sterilizations of women deemed unwholesome enough to bear children.

The second movie was titled Education for Death. It was a 10-minute long color cartoon produced by Disney.

See the Gregor Ziemer papers at UW’s American Heritage Center to learn more about the anti-Nazi propaganda films based on his experiences.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

