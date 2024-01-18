© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Archives On The Air
Climbing the Grand Teton #351: David F. Delap Papers

Published January 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM MST
Photograph of Andy DePirro and David Delap on the summit of the Grand Teton, August 25, 1923. Box 1, David F. Delap papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph Andy DePirro & David Delap climbing above the glacier toward the saddle between Middle Teton and Grand Teton, August 25, 1923. Box 1, David F. Delap papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the top section of the Grand Teton taken by W.O. Owen, showing the Grand Teton from a point about 1/2 a mile east of the base of the peak proper. In this view you are looking right across the glacier on the north east side of the peak. The view is taken just at above timberline at about 10,000 feet, July 1923. Box 1, David F. Delap papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
Photograph of the Tetons: South, Middle, Grand, Owen, and Teewinot, taken by W. O. Owen, 1923. Box 1, David F. Delap papers, American Heritage Center, University of Wyoming.
David Delap, Quin Blackburn, and Andy DePirro believed they could climb the Grand Teton in a day.

They knew little about the mountain, aside from a topographical map they had borrowed. Equipped with chocolate bars, raisins and one geologist’s hammer, the men set out on August 25th, 1923. Delap’s climbing shoes were old football cleats retrofitted steel spikes. The team didn’t carry any ropes. The ascent was daunting. Delap recounted:

Climbing the Grand Teton clip1.mp3

An icy wall, I guess to be 175 feet in height, with huge icicles hanging from the top and a chimney six or eight feet wide, faced us. To me it looked impossible to climb, but Blackburn and DePirro started to make a serious effort.

When they reached the top, they were surprised to discover that they were the first party to summit the mountain in twenty-five years.

Listen to David Delap describe his risky climb of the Grand Teton in the digital collection of the David F. Delap papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.

Archives On The Air American Heritage Center