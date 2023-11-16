Celebrating Hispanic Pride #333: Latin American Club of Laramie Records

The Latin American Club of Laramie was founded in 1956. It was a nonprofit established to promote Hispanic customs and traditions. It also sought to assist members facing injustice and discrimination.

The clubhouse, located south of Laramie, was the hub of club social activities. It featured a bar, jukebox and pool tables. Regular Friday night bingo games were popular as were potlucks and holiday parties and dances. The clubhouse was frequently rented out for receptions and events.

Then, in 1968, a fire caused by faulty wiring destroyed the clubhouse. The community of Laramie rallied in support and raised more than $4000 towards rebuilding. At the time of the fire, there more than 150 registered club members.

As it had done before the fire, the club continued to award scholarships to Laramie youth.

You can see the Latin American Club of Laramie records at UW’s American Heritage Center.

For more information, visit the American Heritage Center site.