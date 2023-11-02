Sex and Intrigue at Southfork #328: Susan Howard Papers

From 1978 through the early 1990s millions of television viewers tuned in to watch the CBS prime time soap opera Dallas. Fourteen seasons and 357 episodes long, it featured a dizzyingly complicated storyline and cast of characters.

The series was set in Texas on the Southfork Ranch and revolved around the feuding Ewing family.

The show became known for its cliff hanger season endings, the most famous of which was the “Who Shot J.R.?” episode. Many storylines portrayed intrigue, sex and power.

Actress Susan Howard played Donna Culver Krebbs in the series. Donna was involved in affairs and romantic entanglements during her years on the show. Howard’s portrayal of Donna won her the 1986 Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Actress in a Supporting Role.

You can pour through many of the scripts of the television show Dallas in the Susan Howard papers at UW’s American Heritage Center.