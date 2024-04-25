Fitness program that looks to reduce falls among senior citizens by having them lift weights at the gym expands

Cody CAN, a nonprofit in Northwest Wyoming, wants senior citizens to build strength through weight lifting with the goal of improving balance and reducing falls.

The Senior Strength and Balance Program got started in Cody about two years ago and expanded earlier this year to Powell and Laramie, bringing the total number of participants at all three locations to about 120 seniors.

Executive Director Deb White founded the program, which also offers weekly yoga and tai chi classes. She said seniors lifting weights not only builds better balance to prevent falls, but also community.

“After class they’re all going to go get coffee, or they meet and do things on other days. or they rendezvous to go for a walk. That whole sense of community reduces depression and reduces all kinds of other issues as well,” she said.

Since 71-year-old Sue Geer started coming to these classes about a year ago, she’s had fewer aches and pains and said she is walking more.

At a class held at Wyoming Sport & Fitness in downtown Cody in April, Geer leg pressed 450 pounds.

“And that’s with a replacement knee. You can do anything. Don’t let anybody tell you because you had a knee replaced you can’t do it, you can,” she said.

The program received federal COVID-19 relief dollars through a grant from the Wyoming Department of Health. White said this will allow the programs to run until summer 2026. She hopes to continue to expand to more communities around Wyoming.