State archeologist offers help with federal cultural reviews as agencies deal with cuts

Fewer federal employees means fewer staff to comply with environmental and cultural review for things like new trails and parking lots.

At a recent Recreation Advisory Committee Meeting , State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton told Forest Service and BLM employees that his office, which is housed within Wyoming’s State Parks and Cultural Resources, can do some of the research prep needed for trail projects. He said the state can pick up archeological surveys and cultural reviews required by federal law.

“We see this as a way for our office to both assist the [national] forest in actually getting some of this work done sooner and also maybe alleviate some of the forest labor demands,” he said.

A spokesperson for Medicine Bow National Forest and Thunder Basin National Grassland said building new trails is not a current priority. Pelton said his office may be able to help with requirements to make updates on existing trails.

Someone shared that a federal land manager shared a concern that Wyoming State Parks may not be able to meet the standards of a federal review process.