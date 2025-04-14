Attorney general picked for the Wyoming Supreme Court

Attorney General Bridget Hill has been appointed to the Wyoming Supreme Court.

Gov. Mark Gordon announced his decision Friday.

Hill will fill the vacant seat after Chief Justice Kate Fox retires on May 27. Fox will be 70 this year, which is the age Supreme Court justices and district court judges are required to retire by Wyoming law.

“With her retirement, Chief Justice Fox leaves a singular legacy. Her tenure has set high standards for the Supreme Court, making this selection from three well-qualified candidates particularly challenging,” Gov. Gordon said in a press release. “After careful consideration, I chose General Hill because she possesses a deep and original understanding of both Wyoming and Constitutional law. She has dedicated her legal career to public service and has proven her ability to examine issues from all perspectives. She reflects a level of integrity that is as valuable as it is admirable.”

Hill has served as the state’s AG since 2019. Prior to that, she directed the Office of State Lands and Investments and worked in the attorney general’s office in multiple capacities.

Hill grew up in Saratoga, got her law degree from the University of Wyoming, and got her career start as a staff attorney for Wyoming Supreme Court Justices Michael Golden and Larry Lehman.

“I am honored by the Governor’s decision to select me for this position, as I have tremendous respect and reverence for the work of the Wyoming Supreme Court,” Hill said. “Chief Justice Fox leaves tremendously big shoes to fill. I know the Governor was faced with an extremely difficult decision, as I have great admiration for the legal abilities and gifts of Judge Healy and Anna Reeves Olsen. I will do my best to continue the great work of the Court.”

Hill’s appointment is effective May 28.

