© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming seeks to move abortion restrictions case back to Natrona County

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published March 14, 2025 at 2:16 PM MDT
A sign next to the road outside Casper, Wyoming, reads “God doesn’t make mistakes. Choose life!” Casper is home to the only remaining clinic that provides procedural abortions, Wellspring Health Access. The clinic has faced arson and near-constant public protest.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
A sign next to the road outside Casper, Wyoming, reads “God doesn’t make mistakes. Choose life!” Casper is home to the only remaining clinic that provides procedural abortions, Wellspring Health Access. The clinic has faced arson and near-constant public protest.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A lawsuit that aims to overturn two abortion restrictions recently signed into law was delayed by the state of Wyoming on March 13.

That’s according to a press release from Wellspring Health Access, a plaintiff in the case and the only clinic in the state that had provided procedural abortions before the two laws went into effect last week.

Wellspring says the state filed a motion to move the civil suit back to Natrona County District Court.

Earlier this week, attorneys for Wellspring had moved the case to Teton County, citing the Natrona court’s delay in making an initial judgement.

Wellspring says it’s had to turn away 99 potential patients since closing its doors to comply with the law.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens will decide whether to relocate the lawsuit once again.

She’s the judge who struck down Wyoming’s two near-total abortion bans in 2024.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government abortionWyoming District Court
Chris Clements
Leave a tip: cclemen7@uwyo.edu
Chris Clements is a state government reporter for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on NPR's Weekend Edition and hourly newscasts, as well as on WBUR's Here & Now and National Native News.
See stories by Chris Clements

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content