Wyoming seeks to move abortion restrictions case back to Natrona County

A lawsuit that aims to overturn two abortion restrictions recently signed into law was delayed by the state of Wyoming on March 13.

That’s according to a press release from Wellspring Health Access, a plaintiff in the case and the only clinic in the state that had provided procedural abortions before the two laws went into effect last week.

Wellspring says the state filed a motion to move the civil suit back to Natrona County District Court.

Earlier this week, attorneys for Wellspring had moved the case to Teton County , citing the Natrona court’s delay in making an initial judgement.

Wellspring says it’s had to turn away 99 potential patients since closing its doors to comply with the law.

Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens will decide whether to relocate the lawsuit once again.

She’s the judge who struck down Wyoming’s two near-total abortion bans in 2024.

