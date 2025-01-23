© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Rep. J.R. Riggins is “stable” in hospital and will join the Legislature

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published January 23, 2025 at 12:05 PM MST
Representative J.R Riggins
Wyoming Legislator
Representative J.R Riggins

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Rep. J.R. Riggins (R-Casper) is in stable condition after being hospitalized earlier this week.

During a Senate floor session, Sen. Bill Landen (R-Casper) took a moment to share Riggin’s condition, saying he had to “leave for some surgery.” Riggins was reportedly facing cardiac arrest.

“Rep. Riggins is experiencing some cardiac problems, some heart problems,” said Rep. Daniel Singh (R-Cheyenne). ”So he went to the hospital and has been unable to vote. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. I hope he’s doing ok.”

The next day, Rep. Jeremy Haroldson (R-Wheatland) said he had been informed that “[Riggins] is stable.”

Haroldson said Riggins plans to attend committee meetings virtually, but he cannot remotely cast floor votes.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Jordan Uplinger
