Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming joins suit against EPA’s greenhouse gas fee for producers

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published January 21, 2025 at 1:10 PM MST
An oil well in front of golden grassy bluffs.
BLM Wyoming
/
Flickr via CC BY 2.0

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is joining 22 states to sue the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a new annual fee for greenhouse gas emissions.

In November, the EPA finalized a rule about how this fee would be calculated for oil and gas facilities that emit more than 25,000 metric tons of methane per year. That’s about the same as the emissions made from powering about 2,300 homes.

The Waste Emissions Charge rule follows several others that limit methane emissions at oil and gas sites. Wyoming is also challenging those regulations in court.

The rules are part of the Inflation Reduction Act. Pres. Donald Trump signed executive orders on his first day in office promoting fossil fuels and ending policies aimed at fighting climate change. At the time of publication, they didn’t include these rules.
Nicky Ouellet
