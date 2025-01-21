Wyoming bill to ban cellphones in schools during class time fails first Senate vote

Wyoming senators are considering a bill that would ban cellphones in K-12 schools during class time. The “Ban on cell phone use in schools” would also ban smart watches capable of acting in place of or as an extension of a person's cellular telephone. While it passed through the Senate Education Committee on a 4-1 vote Jan. 20, a vote in the full Senate Jan. 21 failed 7-21, with three excused.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 18 other states have passed similar laws either banning phones in schools for students or reducing their allowed usage. For example, Delaware has appropriated funds to create a voluntary school cell phone pouch pilot program for students in grades 6 through 12, while Pennsylvania provides grants for lockable bags to districts that adopt policies prohibiting cell phone use during the school day.

The proposed ban in Wyoming is on the more lenient side, banning phone usage only during class time for K-12 students, while leaving schools with the discretion to craft their own policies for non-instructional periods such as lunch and passing time.

These laws are the result of growing public and scientific concern about children and young adults having high cell phone usage. The social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, in his book released last year called “ The Anxious Generation ,” likens the effect of smartphones on youth to sending them to a toxic, unregulated environment – one rife with risks to mental and emotional well-being. He argues the rise of the "phone-based childhood" has fueled soaring rates of anxiety, depression and loneliness among adolescents. Similarly, the psychologist Jean Twenge argues that high usage of cell phones by minors has many negatives , linking it to decreased face-to-face interactions, increased feelings of isolation and diminished happiness.

During a hearing in the Senate Education Committee on Jan. 20, supporters of the Wyoming bill argued that banning phones or at least limiting their use at school will help reduce distractions, cyberbullying and improve mental health for both students and teachers.

Sen. Wendy Schuler (R-Evanston), who sponsored the bill, described it as a necessary step to address distractions in schools.

“We are not going to be able to fix it all with this bill, but this bill does include local control, and it would be basically up to the schools to decide whether to allow students to have cell phones either before school, at lunch or during passing time,” Schuler said.

The bill also had support from teachers. During public comment, Cheyenne second grade teacher Lisa Simmerman raised her concerns about how phones were used by students for bullying.

“I think one of the things that has been overlooked is cyber baiting. I've seen it happen with a lot of my colleagues. And kids who have cell phones bring them into the classroom, and they're trying to specifically go after a teacher,” Simmerman said.

However, opponents of the bill argued it infringes on the local control of school districts, which have the best understanding of their unique student populations and educational needs.

Kirk Schmidt, who worked in the public school system in Lander for many years, said the decision to regulate cell phone use should remain in the hands of local school boards, rather than being mandated by state legislation.

“I'm very concerned about losing the flexibility that the school boards have locally to deal with the issue in their own school district. This proposed piece of legislation takes that out of their hands completely. Whenever you have a statute that says a school board is required to put in a policy, that removes the flexibility from the locally elected officials and the people they represent,” Schmidt said.

Opponents also raised concerns about an overall ban because they argue some students need phones for emotional reasons or for safety during an emergency. Former high school teacher Kathy Russell said that while she sympathizes with the concerns, phones can have advantages for students.

“We've seen a real shift in how phones and other instruments like that are used. They are a book. They're a library. They're a resource. They're an alarm clock. They are a calendar. They are an alert system for both health and physical safety and family plans, family emergency plans. No amendment can capture every exception.”