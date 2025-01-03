Secretary Gray expected to release Weston County election report after alleged errors

Secretary of State Chuck Gray is expected to release a report in early 2025 on alleged issues with Weston County’s general election.

The report will further detail a verified complaint that eight Weston County voters and officials in the local Republican Party sent to the governor about errors made by Weston County Clerk Becky Hadlock during the Nov. 5 general election.

It describes problems with Hadlock’s election management going back to 2020, and it details the use of incorrect ballots in this year’s election, which led to initial miscounts in three Weston County races. One of those races involved incoming Speaker of the House Rep. Chip Neiman (R-Hulett), who was running unopposed.

At a State Canvassing Board meeting on Nov. 13 , officials discussed the miscounts, which happened after Hadlock printed two batches of incorrect versions of the ballots. Some of those versions then made their way to voters, leading to the miscounts.

“The trust and faith in this county for the election process is basically shot,” said Stanley Jasinski, one of the eight complainants and secretary of the Weston County GOP . He testified virtually at the meeting on Nov. 13. “Nobody’s going to trust an election here in Weston County unless some action is taken, and one of those would be to have Clerk Hadlock removed from office.”

Gov. Mark Gordon will now need to decide whether to dismiss Hadlock from her elected role. In a press release sent on Dec. 27, Gordon said he’ll conduct a “thorough investigation to determine whether the allegations justify pursuing the requested statutory removal process.” He added that he’d have no comment on the investigation while it’s ongoing.

“Our elected officials need to be held accountable for their actions,” said Kari Drost, the chair of the Weston County GOP and another of the eight complainants. She also virtually testified at the same Nov. 13 meeting in Cheyenne. “I respectfully request, Gov. Gordon, that you would look at [the issues in Weston County] and take it seriously.”

Hadlock didn’t respond to an interview request from Wyoming Public Radio by press time.

