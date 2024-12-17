© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming casts electoral votes for Trump

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published December 17, 2024 at 4:31 PM MST
Three people sit at a table with name cards in front of them. A gigantic, decorated Christmas tree is behind them. The governor sits nearby, and the secretary of state reads from a podium.
Wyoming Secretary of State
/
YouTube
Wyoming's presidential electors met at the state Capitol to cast votes.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming officially cast its three electoral college votes for President-elect Donald Trump.

At a ceremony at the state Capitol on Dec. 17, electors Martha Halverson, Brent Bien and Brian Miller followed the state’s popular vote, as required by state law.

“As we canvass the results, there are three votes for Donald J. Trump for president of the United States and three votes for J.D. Vance for vice president of the United States,” said Secretary of State Chuck Gray.

The three electors were chosen by the state Republican Party at their convention earlier this year, according to reporting by the Sheridan Press.

The number of electoral college votes a state has corresponds to its representation in Washington, DC. Wyoming has two U.S. Senators and one Congress member, hence three electoral college votes.

The certified votes now head to Washington, DC. A joint session of Congress will count and certify the results on Jan. 6.
Nicky Ouellet
