© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

County canvassing boards across Wyoming certify local election results

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published November 11, 2024 at 2:50 PM MST
A brick building during a snowstorm.
Chris Clements
/
Wyoming Public Media
The Albany County Courthouse in Laramie, Wyoming on Nov. 8, 2024. The county clerk and the canvassing board met at the county commissioners room to certify local general election results.

County canvassing boards met across Wyoming last week to certify general election results at the local level. The deadline to do so was Friday.

Many of the state’s canvassing boards are made up of an election clerk and two representatives from different political parties that the clerk appoints.

Those representatives verify totals from absentee, in-person and provisional ballots, count write-in votes, and reconcile numbers to ensure they’re accurate.

Albany County saw 89.09 percent of its registered voters cast ballots in this year’s general election. That’s nearly 18,000 votes cast, including Election Day, absentee and early votes.

In other Wyoming counties, turnout levels actually exceeded 100 percent.

“They look at politics and they think, ‘Maybe I need to be a part of this if I want to make some change, or if I want to see my candidate win, I've got to come out and vote,’” said Kayla White, the Albany County clerk.

Besides a few printer issues that caused long lines, White said the general election went smoothly.

“I'm so proud of our county,” she said. “I think it's a great turnout, and I think it was a great day.”

The State Canvassing Board will meet this Wednesday at the state Capitol in Cheyenne to certify statewide results.

It’s comprised of the secretary of state, governor, state treasurer and state auditor.

They’ll review all of the issues leading up to and on election day and how they were addressed, tests of voting equipment, voter turnout, post election audits, recounts, write-in candidates and all 23 counties’ results.

The public can attend and comment.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online. 
Tags
Politics & Government 2024 ElectionsWyoming Legislature
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content