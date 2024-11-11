County canvassing boards across Wyoming certify local election results

County canvassing boards met across Wyoming last week to certify general election results at the local level. The deadline to do so was Friday.

Many of the state’s canvassing boards are made up of an election clerk and two representatives from different political parties that the clerk appoints.

Those representatives verify totals from absentee, in-person and provisional ballots, count write-in votes, and reconcile numbers to ensure they’re accurate.

Albany County saw 89.09 percent of its registered voters cast ballots in this year’s general election. That’s nearly 18,000 votes cast, including Election Day, absentee and early votes.

In other Wyoming counties, turnout levels actually exceeded 100 percent.

“They look at politics and they think, ‘Maybe I need to be a part of this if I want to make some change, or if I want to see my candidate win, I've got to come out and vote,’” said Kayla White, the Albany County clerk.

Besides a few printer issues that caused long lines, White said the general election went smoothly.

“I'm so proud of our county,” she said. “I think it's a great turnout, and I think it was a great day.”

The State Canvassing Board will meet this Wednesday at the state Capitol in Cheyenne to certify statewide results.

It’s comprised of the secretary of state, governor, state treasurer and state auditor.

They’ll review all of the issues leading up to and on election day and how they were addressed, tests of voting equipment, voter turnout, post election audits, recounts, write-in candidates and all 23 counties’ results.

The public can attend and comment.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.

