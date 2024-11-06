© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

County lodging taxes get mixed support on Election Day

Wyoming Public Radio | By Olivia Weitz
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:02 PM MST
Corner shot of the Irma Hotel, showing a wraparound porch with picnic tables. A sign reads "The Irma" while the rest of the facade is decked out in American flags and whiskey advertisements.
Robert Alescio

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A handful of counties in Wyoming passed optional local lodging taxes that will appear on future hotel bills.

Park, Weston and Sublette Counties voted to continue their local 2 percent bed taxes. Johnson County voters approved a new local 2 percent tax.

Meanwhile, voters in Campbell County opposed their 2 percent tax, which means the total tax will drop to 5 percent.

These local taxes are in addition to the 5 percent statewide lodging tax that the Legislature passed in 2020. The Legislature capped bed taxes locally at 2 percent, meaning people won’t be paying more than 7 percent.

The state shares a portion of the revenue generated with counties. Counties generally spend that money on attracting tourism.
Politics & Government lodging taxPark County2024 Elections
