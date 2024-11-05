Wyoming hands decisive wins to Hageman and Barrasso

Correction: A previous version of this story listed Rep. Harriet Hageman as a member of the House Freedom Caucus. Hageman's office says she not a member. Her votes often align with the caucus's priorities.

U.S. Senator John Barrasso has been reelected to office, according to the Associated Press . He’s kept the seat for 17 years.

Meanwhile, attorney Harriet Hageman won a second term as Wyoming’s only U.S. House member. Hageman beat Liz Cheney on her first go around, two years ago. This year, she beat challengers Democrat Kyle Cameron, Libertarian Richard Brubaker and Constitution Party’s Jeffrey Haggit.

For her second term, she says her priorities are to defend Wyoming against the federal government’s war on energy, deal with immigration and bring down the cost of goods.

“This may sound so silly, but I was traveling the other day to Rock Springs,” Hageman said. “I drove over to Rock Springs and back in one day, and I grabbed a snack. I grabbed some jerky at a convenience store in Rawlins. A bag of jerky that I think was two ounces was over $11. I used to think it was expensive when it was $4 or $5.”

Hageman said she’s content to stick with the committee seats she has worked on in natural resources and the judiciary, which she said is a good fit because of her legal background.

“The constitutional issues that have become such a challenge under this administration, the protection of our First Amendment rights, the weaponization of the federal government against people based upon their political views – we’ve got to get that stopped. We need to stop that,” she said.

Hageman was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

