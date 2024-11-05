Voters in Meeteetse are feeling anxious about the presidential race

The presidential race was top of mind for some rural voters in northwest Wyoming. People in Meeteetse shared they’re feeling uneasy about the outcome. They also want to see the Wyoming legislature tackle cost of living, reproductive health care and other issues. Wyoming Public Radio’s Olivia Weitz spoke with voters as they left the polling place set up at the Meeteetse Recreation Center.

Editor's Note: These interviews have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Alan Hogg: I'm Alan Hogg, live here in Meeteetse, Wyoming. We have a ranch just out of town a ways.

Olivia Weitz: How are you feeling about the election today?

AH: I think it's going to be a pretty important election to see which way our country goes. [I’m] a little bit apprehensive about how it's going to turn out.

OW: What makes you feel that way?

AH: That part that makes me apprehensive is the difference in the two candidates. It's going to make a big difference in what happens in the country in the next four years of which one gets elected.

But I don't feel like it's going to affect me a whole lot at my age. But you never know. But I think for the future of the country it's going to make a big difference.

OW: Are there any issues that on a statewide level at the Wyoming Legislature this upcoming session that you hope that they work on or address?

AH: Statewide, I think education is always the biggest thing and seeing to it that it gets funded properly. That's probably one of my biggest concerns at the state level.

Jason Winzenried: I live here in Meeteetse with my wife, Bethany. Had lived in Cody prior to that for quite a while.

OW: What do you do for a living?

JW: I work remotely. I'm a system administrator.

OW: Were there any candidates or issues that you were excited to vote for today?

JW: I was excited to put my vote in for [Vice President Kamala] Harris. I'm going to see how that goes. It's maybe a little inflammatory, but I wasn't going to vote for the guy who tried to overthrow the government last time around. That's just the bottom line for me. That's a disqualifier, if nothing else.

OW: Are there any issues or things that you hope that the Wyoming Legislature addresses this upcoming session?

JW: If I could rub a lamp and make a wish with a genie, I'd love to see them address reproductive health care rights. Doesn't affect me so directly, but it affects pretty much all of my family.

OW: What might that look like or why is that important to you?

JW: It's important to me not to not have politicians in charge of women's health.

Michael Moreland: My name is Michael Moreland. I live in Meeteetse, Wyoming. I'm on construction company, general contracting.

OW: How are you feeling about election day today?

MM: It's pretty nerve wracking. I don't want to live four more years like the last four years. I guess we'll just have to see what happens.

OW: What feels nerve wracking to you? What's worrying you?

MM: The Democratic policies just drive our nation into the ground. I mean, free abortion, just because you want to at full term, sending all our money overseas, buying oil from other places instead of using American oil. Why would any of this sound like a good idea?

And if we go with Harris, and it's four more years of what we're doing now, I just really fear what the people might actually decide to do, because who actually wants to live like this for four more years?

Bruce Holmes: I live in Meeteetse, Wyoming. And what I did before, [I] was a Wyoming state trooper here.

OW: Are there any issues related to your current life that are on your mind as retired folks in Meeteetse?

BH: Taxes. I think Park County wants to be like Teton County.

OW: What are you hoping that the Legislature does on that front?

BH: Go over it and make it a little easier on the retired people. I'd like to see the state give me a cost of living raise. They don't seem to address some of the problems of retired state employees.

