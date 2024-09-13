© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Wyoming State Government Collaboration
Reports on Wyoming State Government Activity

Eastern Shoshone tribal members hold meet the candidate forum as primary election nears

Wyoming Public Radio | By Chris Clements
Published September 13, 2024 at 4:30 PM MDT
People mingle and chat at a community input session to help design a new Cultural Hub for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.
Hannah Habermann
/
Wyoming Public Media
People mingle and chat at a community input session to help design a new Cultural Hub for the Eastern Shoshone Tribe.

In a white brick conference room in Fort Washakie, members of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe gathered one evening to discuss their candidacies, hopes and qualms about the future of the tribal nation.

The Eastern Shoshone Tribe is governed by its General Council, which almost any adult tribal member can participate in by submitting agenda items for consideration.

It’s facilitated by elected members of the Eastern Shoshone Business Council. Three of the body’s six seats are up for grabs in the primary election on Sept. 17.

At the forum, many of the 17 candidates for the Business Council, or SBC, discussed their concerns, like the need for more grant writers for the tribe, more support for elders in the community, as well as treaty rights and economic sustainability.

The white man is hunting on our land through fee land,” said Mike Garvin, one of the candidates at the forum. “That was the state [of Wyoming] and our Business Council allowing that. We need to stop it, and I will stop it.”

Bobbi Shongutsie said she’s been involved in the tribe’s government and General Council since 2017 and is running as a write-in candidate.

“So much of our land is just being taken right underneath us,” said Shongutsie. “The whole Pilot Butte [Power Plant] and Muddy Ridge area, that’s definitely a land grab.”

Recently, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyoming) and Rep. Harriet Hageman (R-Wyoming) have both advanced bills that would deliver the Pilot Butte Power Plant and the land underneath it, located on the reservation, to Midvale Irrigation District.

Clinton Glick, an emergency response coordinator for Eastern Shoshone Tribal Health, also introduced himself.

“One of my main deals that really upsets me with the way that our SBC handles things is: There’s no separation of powers,” said Glick. “Why would they even be screening our agenda items? We should be doing that on our own.”

Next up was candidate Latonna Snyder.

“Some of the key areas I want to focus on is to develop a [revision of the] water code … land conservation, economic feasibility and language revitalization,” said Snyder.

And then Wade LeBeau, another candidate, took the floor to speak.

“Our General Council is our top portion of our government,” said LeBeau, “and that needs to be learned. The SBC has not been following our resolutions, we all know that.”

Another candidate forum hosted by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s public relations team will be held on Sept. 16, the day before the primary.

At the same time, members of the Northern Arapaho Tribe looking to run for open seats to its Business Council have until Sept. 16 to file.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Corporation For Public Broadcasting, supporting state government coverage in the state. Wyoming Public Media and Jackson Hole Community Radio are partnering to cover state issues both on air and online.
Tags
Politics & Government Eastern ShoshoneTribal SovereigntyEastern Shoshone tribe
Chris Clements
Chris Clements is a state government reporter and digital media specialist for Wyoming Public Media based in Laramie. He came to WPM from KSJD Radio in Cortez, Colorado, where he reported on Indigenous affairs, drought, and local politics in the Four Corners region. Before that, he graduated with a degree in English (Creative Writing) from Arizona State University. Chris's news stories have been featured on KUNC, NPR newscasts, and National Native News, among others.
See stories by Chris Clements

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content