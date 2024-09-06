RFK Jr. withdraws name from Wyoming ballot

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn his name as an independent candidate for president from the Wyoming ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Sept. 5 was the deadline for the secretary to certify the list of general election candidates and proposed ballot propositions to county clerks.

This comes two weeks after Kennedy announced he’s dropping his bid and backing former Pres. Donald Trump . Trump added Kennedy to his transition team soon after.

Kennedy had successfully petitioned to appear as an independent candidate for president on Wyoming’s general election ballot.