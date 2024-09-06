© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

RFK Jr. withdraws name from Wyoming ballot

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published September 6, 2024 at 2:16 PM MDT
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. speaking with supporters at a campaign rally at Legends Event Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn his name as an independent candidate for president from the Wyoming ballot, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Sept. 5 was the deadline for the secretary to certify the list of general election candidates and proposed ballot propositions to county clerks.

This comes two weeks after Kennedy announced he’s dropping his bid and backing former Pres. Donald Trump. Trump added Kennedy to his transition team soon after.

Kennedy had successfully petitioned to appear as an independent candidate for president on Wyoming’s general election ballot.

While Kennedy has been able to remove his name from several states’ ballots, others have denied his request. His name will remain on the ballot in Michigan and North Carolina – and potentially Wisconsin – where election officials and judges say it’s too late to remove him.
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet

