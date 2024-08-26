© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Man behind the Artificial Intelligence campaign for Cheyenne mayor loses election, but encourages others to follow his footsteps

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:43 PM MDT
A map of Wyoming, overlaid with Buffalo Computer Chips
C. Jordan Uplinger / WPR

Cheyenne Mayor Mayor Patrick Collins kept his office with over 6,000 votes, beating multiple candidates such as Victor Miller and his Artificial Intelligence Vic.

Miller’s unofficial vote count was over 300 votes, failing to reach the general. Miller said he more or less expected this outcome, however, the experience has encouraged him to move forward.

“Real voters out there and concerned citizens who thought that this was not only viable, but the correct path, were glad to have had it as a choice,” said Miller.

Miller claims his campaign is the first of its kind, arguing a similar campaign in the United Kingdom was “merely using it as a tool.” Where the UK candidate would have used A.I to assist in governing, Miller said his campaign wanted Vic to operate as the mayor, with Miller himself acting as the physical hand.

Miller refers to himself as the first rationally bound delegate. He defines that as a public servant who would be “commit[ed] to deferring 100 percent of their decision-making to A.I systems, serving as the necessary human interface in our current legal and social framework.”

In other words, an individual who carries out the physical, real-world decorum of an elected official, while the A.I does the voting, appointment of officials, and other forms of government decision-making.

There’s still a few problems with a futuristic, autonomous government. For one, Artificial Intelligence is not yet on a human level. While new versions of popular A.I platforms like ChatGPT continue to update, today’s A.I is ultimately a hyperfast google machine. That doesn’t mean A.I won’t ever become self-aware or super intelligent, but a smarter A.I requires tremendous amounts of power. Even with the intelligence and power, A.I would still need human support. A tall order as polling finds humans already have anxiety that A.I could replace their livelihoods without a safety net.

Despite the hurdles, Miller said we’re already in an A.I era and his campaign was just an example for future framework.

“I've had to do this all by myself. I've had to think of all the hypothetical questions and answer all the questions that the media has given me and not really had anything to fall back on. So I'm looking to build a standardization for these rationally bound delegates,” he said.

Miller said in two years time, he sees thousands of A.I candidates running offices. Governments from the state of Indiana to Australia are researching, experimenting, or laying down rules for the involvement of A.I in government. No government has put A.I in a position of political power, symbolic or official.

With A.I rapidly changing the private sector and posing new challenges for public government, Miller is capitalizing on this wave by creating the Rational Governing Alliance. The group looks to bring together interested parties, supporters, funding, and hopefully encourage a movement away from human governance and towards A.I governance.

In a press release from the Rational Governing Alliance, the group said they currently seek to “create a framework where A.I. can take on the full responsibility of decision-making in public office, with humans serving as the legal and physical intermediaries.”

The Rational Governing Alliance essentially aims for a wholesale revolution of governance, one that aims to change how government fundamentally works.

“The time has come to move beyond the constraints of human bias and self-interest in public office,” the alliance continued in the press release. “We stand at the threshold of a governance revolution - one that promises decisions based on data and logic rather than political expediency, where the interests of all citizens are equally considered.”
Tags
Politics & Government CheyenneArtificial Intelligence2024 Electionsmayor
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
See stories by Jordan Uplinger

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content